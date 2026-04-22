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BTG (LON:BTG) Given "Buy" Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
BTG logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Stifel Nicolaus has reaffirmed a Buy rating on BTG PLC.
  • Shore Capital restated a "house stock" rating, and BTG's consensus remains a Buy with an average target price of GBX 160.
  • The shares traded down 0.4% at GBX 118 on above‑average volume (~647,342), with a market cap of £190m, a PE of 19.67 and a 12‑month range of GBX 110–123.66.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of BTG.

BTG (LON:BTG - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports.

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a "house stock" rating on shares of BTG in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTG presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 160.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BTG

BTG Stock Down 0.4%

LON:BTG traded down GBX 0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 118. The stock had a trading volume of 647,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,496. BTG has a 12 month low of GBX 110 and a 12 month high of GBX 123.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £190.00 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.97.

About BTG

(Get Free Report)

BTG is a leading financial and real estate advisory group. We use our expertise to enhance, protect, and realise the value of our clients' businesses, assets, and investments. Turning complexity into clarity, we support clients in funding and delivering their projects and navigating periods of challenge and change. We operate across eight seamless service lines, each combining to support our clients throughout every stage of their business's lifecycle. • Restructuring – Restructuring and recovery services supporting businesses through challenges, opportunities, realising value, and regaining control • Financial Advisory – Expert advice for success: developing strategy, evolving leadership, optimising profitability, and maximising capital • Deal Advisory – End-to-end deal expertise de-risking and improving deals for strategic growth or exit through M&As • Funding and Insurance – Tailored finance and insurance solutions driving sustainable success and protecting your business • Agency and Auctions – Expert agency and auction services quickly unlocking property, business, and asset value • Projects and Developments – Planning and delivering bespoke building solutions that help you achieve your property goals • Property Management and Insurance – Insuring and ensuring property portfolio performance through expert management services • Valuations and Asset Advisory – RICS-certified valuations and asset advisory delivering confidence in value across lease and asset strategy With over 1,400 experts working across 50+ UK locations as well as 5 offshore offices, we connect our clients to a national network of expertise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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