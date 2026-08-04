BTIG Research Cuts FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI) Price Target to $350.00

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.45% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered FTAI Aviation from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $290.00 price objective on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised FTAI Aviation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $315.56.

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FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $225.15 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $238.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.18. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $134.49 and a 12-month high of $323.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $953.09 million for the quarter. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 146.23%. The company's revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTAI Aviation will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Hannaway sold 255 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.89, for a total transaction of $64,741.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,012 shares in the company, valued at $764,716.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David Moreno acquired 2,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $201.27 per share, with a total value of $498,143.25. Following the acquisition, the president owned 199,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,151,352.30. This represents a 1.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,916,830 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,755,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter worth about $262,393,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 884.1% in the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 885,675 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $101,888,000 after buying an additional 795,675 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Aviation by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,394,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $390,455,000 after buying an additional 749,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 249.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 617,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $121,614,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation NASDAQ: FTAI is a commercial aircraft leasing company that acquires, manages and leases wide-body jet aircraft to airlines globally. The company's portfolio is focused on modern, fuel-efficient Boeing models, including the 767, 777 and 787 families, which are deployed under long-term operating leases. By concentrating on in-demand wide-body assets, FTAI Aviation seeks to deliver stable cash flows through lease rentals and maintenance reserve collections while providing airlines with flexible fleet solutions.

In addition to lease origination, FTAI Aviation offers end-to-end asset management services.

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