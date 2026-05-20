BTIG Research Cuts GAP (NYSE:GAP) Price Target to $28.00

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price points to a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GAP. Weiss Ratings upgraded GAP from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut GAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of GAP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $30.07.

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GAP Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GAP opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.11. GAP has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67.

GAP (NYSE:GAP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.24 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 5.31%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. GAP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 5,302 shares of GAP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $143,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,577,178. The trade was a 8.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Amanda J. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,228 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,167,771.92. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 923,098 shares of company stock worth $22,648,158 in the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in GAP by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,588,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,154,000 after purchasing an additional 180,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GAP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,291,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in GAP by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,462,702 shares of the company's stock valued at $88,645,000 after purchasing an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in GAP by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $81,816,000 after acquiring an additional 368,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in GAP by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,704,021 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900,855 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand's distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world's largest apparel companies.

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