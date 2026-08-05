BTIG Research Issues Positive Forecast for SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock's current price.

SOPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research raised shares of SOPHiA GENETICS to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOPHiA GENETICS currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

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SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $573.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.96. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 44.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.74%. The company had revenue of $23.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SOPHiA GENETICS

In other SOPHiA GENETICS news, CEO Ross Muken sold 9,838 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total value of $51,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 670,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,798.22. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 50,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $290,400.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,601,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,888,659.40. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 221,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,070 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter worth $2,009,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 1st quarter worth $2,157,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company's stock.

Key SOPHiA GENETICS News

Here are the key news stories impacting SOPHiA GENETICS this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raised 2026 outlook: SOPHiA GENETICS increased its full-year revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the approximately $93.4 million analyst consensus. Management also expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end, an important milestone for the currently loss-making company. SOPHiA GENETICS 2026 outlook

SOPHiA GENETICS increased its full-year revenue guidance to $94 million-$96 million, representing 22%-24% year-over-year growth and exceeding the approximately $93.4 million analyst consensus. Management also expects to reach adjusted EBITDA breakeven by year-end, an important milestone for the currently loss-making company. Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat and improving EBITDA: Second-quarter revenue rose 27% year over year to $23.3 million, ahead of the $21.7 million consensus estimate. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 27% to $8.8 million, indicating progress toward profitability. SOPHiA GENETICS Q2 2026 results

Second-quarter revenue rose 27% year over year to $23.3 million, ahead of the $21.7 million consensus estimate. The adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed 27% to $8.8 million, indicating progress toward profitability. Positive Sentiment: AstraZeneca partnership: The company entered a multiyear global collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could expand SOPHiA’s role in pharmaceutical development and commercial testing, although financial terms were not disclosed. SOPHiA GENETICS AstraZeneca collaboration

The company entered a multiyear global collaboration with AstraZeneca to develop, validate, and deploy two companion diagnostics for precision-oncology therapies. The agreement could expand SOPHiA’s role in pharmaceutical development and commercial testing, although financial terms were not disclosed. Negative Sentiment: Bottom-line miss: SOPHiA GENETICS reported a second-quarter loss of $0.26 per share, worse than the $0.21 consensus estimate. Net loss remained elevated at $22.4 million, while reported and adjusted gross margins declined from the prior-year period. SOPHiA GENETICS earnings report

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

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