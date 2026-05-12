BTIG Research Reaffirms "Neutral" Rating for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HIMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $32.21.

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Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $29.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.43. The company's 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $70.43.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 5.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 36,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $956,279.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 281,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,300,355.30. This trade represents a 11.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Michael Chi sold 97,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $2,402,065.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 407,282 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,055,792.58. This represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,857 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,706 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,925,666 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,783,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,065,399,000 after purchasing an additional 223,892 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,746,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $609,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,525 shares of the company's stock valued at $237,210,000 after purchasing an additional 132,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,764 shares of the company's stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 608,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company's stock.

More Hims & Hers Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Hims & Hers Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised 2026 revenue guidance, signaling confidence that demand for personalized care remains strong. Hims & Hers raises 2026 revenue forecast on strong demand for personalized care

Management raised 2026 revenue guidance, signaling confidence that demand for personalized care remains strong. Positive Sentiment: The company highlighted new care offerings and expansion of its digital healthcare platform, including labs, menopause and testosterone care, plus a Novo Nordisk GLP-1 partnership. Hims & Hers Expands Digital Healthcare Platform via New Care Offerings

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients' doorsteps.

The company's product portfolio addresses key areas of men's and women's health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

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