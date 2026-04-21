Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.08, but opened at $33.77. Buenaventura Mining shares last traded at $33.2420, with a volume of 103,224 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $44.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.03. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 45.17%.The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 3,096,894.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,884,290 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $163,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 738.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,979,757 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,485 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 38.5% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,196,976 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $175,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,475 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,742,829 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $48,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,480 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,473,909 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $374,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,443 shares during the period.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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