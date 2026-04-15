Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.81 and last traded at $35.8280. 283,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,636,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. Zacks Research cut Buenaventura Mining from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Buenaventura Mining from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 45.17%. Equities research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Buenaventura Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a $0.9904 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Buenaventura Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Institutional Trading of Buenaventura Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 1,725.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Buenaventura Mining by 60.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the mining company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,449 shares of the mining company's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the mining company's stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter.

About Buenaventura Mining

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. NYSE: BVN is one of Peru's leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company's core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company's principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

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