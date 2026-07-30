Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

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BBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBW

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

BBW stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $29.35 and a one year high of $75.85. The stock has a market cap of $444.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.27. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $129.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 25th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Build-A-Bear Workshop's payout ratio is presently 21.55%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,277 shares of the company's stock, valued at $389,282.04. This represents a 21.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.1% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,770 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates a specialty retail business focused on interactive “workshop” experiences that allow customers to create customized stuffed animals. Through its in-store and online platforms, the company offers a wide range of plush toys, apparel, accessories and sound modules, enabling guests to personalize each creation. In addition to its core bear products, Build-A-Bear has expanded its portfolio to include licensed characters from leading entertainment and media franchises.

Founded in 1997 by Maxine Clark and headquartered in St.

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