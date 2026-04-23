Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $3.1771 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts: Sign Up

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.18). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Builders FirstSource to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $90.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.57. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $151.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $120.00 to $87.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $111.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BLDR

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy acquired 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 1,727,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,526,466.43. This represents a 2.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Builders FirstSource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,627,000 after buying an additional 781,506 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $80,321,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,816,000 after buying an additional 725,905 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,102,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $216,283,000 after buying an additional 556,210 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $55,020,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Builders FirstSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Builders FirstSource wasn't on the list.

While Builders FirstSource currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here