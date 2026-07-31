Bullish (NYSE:BLSH) Stock Price Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $20.8970. Approximately 188,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,645,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

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Bullish News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Bullish this week:

Positive Sentiment: Upcoming earnings catalyst: Bullish will release its second-quarter 2026 results on August 13 before hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast should provide updates on exchange activity, digital-asset volumes, CoinDesk and management’s outlook. Bullish to announce second quarter 2026 financial results

Bullish will release its second-quarter 2026 results on August 13 before hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast should provide updates on exchange activity, digital-asset volumes, CoinDesk and management’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Limited new financial information: The announcement only confirms the reporting date and provides diluted share counts. It does not offer preliminary revenue, earnings or guidance, so investors must wait for the call to assess performance. The company’s regulated digital-asset infrastructure and CoinDesk ownership remain longer-term strategic positives, but also leave BLSH exposed to swings in crypto trading activity. Bullish Announces Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

The announcement only confirms the reporting date and provides diluted share counts. It does not offer preliminary revenue, earnings or guidance, so investors must wait for the call to assess performance. The company’s regulated digital-asset infrastructure and CoinDesk ownership remain longer-term strategic positives, but also leave BLSH exposed to swings in crypto trading activity. Negative Sentiment: Continued selling and weak valuation sentiment: Ark Invest reportedly trimmed its Bullish position, adding to concerns about institutional conviction. Separately, CEO Thomas Farley has reported nine open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Bullish also previously missed quarterly EPS expectations despite strong year-over-year revenue growth, while its negative net margin highlights execution risk.

Ark Invest reportedly trimmed its Bullish position, adding to concerns about institutional conviction. Separately, CEO Thomas Farley has reported nine open-market sales and no purchases over the past six months. Bullish also previously missed quarterly EPS expectations despite strong year-over-year revenue growth, while its negative net margin highlights execution risk. Negative Sentiment: Technical pressure remains significant: BLSH is near its 52-week low and below key moving averages. With a price-to-earnings ratio below zero and crypto-sector exposure, investors may remain cautious until the August earnings report demonstrates improving profitability and operating momentum.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bullish from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Bullish from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bullish from $43.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Bullish from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Bullish in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bullish currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bullish

Bullish Trading Down 5.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 26.42 and a quick ratio of 25.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.27.

Bullish (NYSE:BLSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Bullish had a negative net margin of 314.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $92.83 million for the quarter. The company's revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bullish will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Farley sold 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $3,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 80,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,516,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bullish

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bullish during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essential Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bullish in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bullish during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bullish during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Bullish by 13.5% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Bullish

Bullish NYSE: BLSH is a company that develops and operates digital asset market infrastructure, including a cryptocurrency trading platform and related technology services. The firm's stated activities focus on providing exchange services, market structure and trading technology designed to support the listing, execution and clearing of digital assets. Bullish positions itself as a bridge between traditional capital markets practices and the evolving cryptocurrency ecosystem.

The business was announced in connection with Block.one, the software developer known for its work on the EOS blockchain, and was formed with the intent of creating a regulated, institutional-grade marketplace for digital assets.

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