Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.09 EPS

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.09), FiscalAI reports. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 72.04%.The firm had revenue of $210.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.46 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Bumble's conference call:

Technology migration delayed the product roadmap. Bumble’s move to its new cloud-based technology platform is running about two months late because of data volume and complexity, pushing the new interaction model into very early 2027, though management expects substantially faster product and algorithm development once completed.

Bumble’s move to its new cloud-based technology platform is running about two months late because of data volume and complexity, pushing the new interaction model into very early 2027, though management expects substantially faster product and algorithm development once completed. Early product tests showed improved chat initiation, matches, and mutual conversations after changes to opening messages, response windows, and recommendation algorithms. Bumble plans to roll these updates out globally by the end of August.

Early product tests showed improved chat initiation, matches, and mutual conversations after changes to opening messages, response windows, and recommendation algorithms. Bumble plans to roll these updates out globally by the end of August. The company is preparing to reinvest in brand marketing beginning in the third quarter, targeting younger users through creators, communities, and local experiences. Management believes Bumble has strong favorability among existing users and that the main opportunity is rebuilding awareness among younger cohorts.

The company is preparing to reinvest in beginning in the third quarter, targeting younger users through creators, communities, and local experiences. Management believes Bumble has strong favorability among existing users and that the main opportunity is rebuilding awareness among younger cohorts. Bumble is testing a more compelling free product, including limited access to the “Liked You” feature, alongside simpler subscription tiers and a potential higher-priced tier. Early tests increased votes, matches, and mutual chats, but the company is applying guardrails to limit potential impacts on revenue per user and payer conversion.

Bumble is testing a more compelling free product, including limited access to the “Liked You” feature, alongside simpler subscription tiers and a potential higher-priced tier. Early tests increased votes, matches, and mutual chats, but the company is applying guardrails to limit potential impacts on revenue per user and payer conversion. Second-quarter revenue fell to $211 million from $248 million year over year, while adjusted EBITDA declined to $73 million from $95 million. Third-quarter guidance calls for revenue of $205 million–$213 million and adjusted EBITDA of $56 million–$60 million, with margins expected to normalize as technology, talent, and marketing investments increase.

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Bumble Price Performance

NASDAQ:BMBL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 4,487,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Bumble has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bumble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bumble from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Bumble from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $3.90 to $3.60 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $4.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Bumble

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In related news, major shareholder - Nq L.L.C. Btoa sold 7,477,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $28,264,950.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at $73,233.72. This trade represents a 99.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $28,264,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at $73,233.72. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,954,026 shares of company stock valued at $113,182,633. 15.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. EFG International AG bought a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Bumble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bumble in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bumble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company's stock.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates a technology platform designed to facilitate social and professional connections through its suite of apps, most notably the flagship Bumble dating app. The company's core premise is to empower users—particularly women—to make the first move, helping to reshape traditional dating dynamics. In addition to its dating function, Bumble offers mode-switching features that allow users to find friends through “Bumble BFF” or pursue professional networking opportunities via “Bumble Bizz.”

Beyond the Bumble app, the company also owns and operates Badoo, a social discovery platform with a substantial global footprint, particularly in Europe and Latin America.

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