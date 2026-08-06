Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.6667.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

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Insider Activity at Bunge Global

In other news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.53 per share, with a total value of $527,650.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,405,659.60. This trade represents a 60.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bunge Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 23.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,002 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 26.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,966 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 10.1% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 19,619 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the second quarter worth $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company's stock.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.81 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Bunge Global's revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.250-9.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

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