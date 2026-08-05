Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,128.54 and traded as high as GBX 1,219. Burberry Group shares last traded at GBX 1,189.46, with a volume of 853,337 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BRBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,480 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,410 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,560 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a GBX 940 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 1,322.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BRBY

Burberry Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,113.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,128.54. The firm has a market cap of £4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.02.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported GBX 15.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 242 billion for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 0.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Burberry Group plc will post 32.6294821 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kate Ferry sold 18,479 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,090, for a total value of £201,421.10. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It sells its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as through Burberry.com website.

Further Reading

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