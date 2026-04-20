Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.40, but opened at $16.07. Burberry Group shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 569 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Burberry Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on BURBY

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc is a British luxury fashion house renowned for its distinctive designs and iconic outerwear. The company's product portfolio encompasses ready-to-wear clothing, leather goods, handbags, accessories, footwear, fragrances and beauty items. Burberry is particularly famous for its classic trench coat, crafted from its patented gabardine fabric, and the signature checked pattern that has become a global emblem of luxury.

Founded in 1856 by Thomas Burberry in Basingstoke, England, the company initially specialized in weatherproof garments and outdoor attire.

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