Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

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Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BUR stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50. Burford Capital has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $14.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUR. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Burford Capital by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 2,357,279 shares of the company's stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 497,780 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 3,454.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 874,259 shares of the company's stock worth $7,798,000 after buying an additional 849,665 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,865,312 shares of the company's stock worth $16,639,000 after buying an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new position in Burford Capital during the fourth quarter worth $19,661,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Burford Capital by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 363,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 143,906 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

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