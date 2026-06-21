Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $353.5625.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BURL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,073.02. This represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,795 shares of company stock valued at $10,363,760. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the company's stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the company's stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company's stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $336.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.93. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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