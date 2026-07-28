Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $365.14 and last traded at $368.1380, with a volume of 22640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $358.01.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.9%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $328.04 and a 200-day moving average of $317.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.Burlington Stores's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. The trade was a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 126 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here