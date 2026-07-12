Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE:BURL traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $328.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 523,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,303. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores has a one year low of $240.49 and a one year high of $351.85. The business's 50-day moving average is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average is $313.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total value of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $4,142,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock worth $320,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,078 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock worth $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,233,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $355,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,074 shares during the last quarter.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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