Butterfly Network (BFLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Butterfly Network to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 34.41% and a negative net margin of 73.63%.The company had revenue of $26.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.08 million. On average, analysts expect Butterfly Network to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $6.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $9.69.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In related news, CAO Megan Carlson sold 41,303 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $328,771.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 465,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,708,611.76. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 204,725 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $1,611,185.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,883,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,045,852.28. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 736,367 shares of company stock worth $4,548,090 over the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Butterfly Network

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Butterfly Network by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,400,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,812,131 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,133 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,652,237 shares of the company's stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,801,081 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 1,006,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BFLY. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Butterfly Network from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Butterfly Network currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BFLY

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company's flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

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