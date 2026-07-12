BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of "Hold" by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWLP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of BW LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BW LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BW LPG by 4,137.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,476 shares of the company's stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BW LPG by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BW LPG by 26.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in BW LPG during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BW LPG in the second quarter worth about $190,000.

BW LPG Stock Up 3.4%

NYSE BWLP traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.71. The stock had a trading volume of 367,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,125. BW LPG has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $838.89 million for the quarter. BW LPG had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.13%.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $6.196 dividend. This is a positive change from BW LPG's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $24.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 125.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BW LPG's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.61%.

About BW LPG

BW LPG NYSE: BWLP is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company's core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

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