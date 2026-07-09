Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.32 million. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 14.14%.

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Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYRN stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $33.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the third quarter worth $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 178.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,058 shares of the company's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the company's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BYRN. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 10th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. New Street Research set a $7.50 price target on Byrna Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $26.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $12.12.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYRN

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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