Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at B. Riley Financial

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at B. Riley Financial from $21.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. B. Riley Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 199.63% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BYRN. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Byrna Technologies from $26.00 to $12.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Byrna Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 10th. New Street Research set a $7.50 price target on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Byrna Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Byrna Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Byrna Technologies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $9.88.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYRN

Byrna Technologies Stock Down 32.6%

BYRN traded down $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 3,135,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,448. The company has a market cap of $90.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Byrna Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $32.36.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.34). Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $16.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $6,630,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 520,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 137,260 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,785,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 515.4% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 117,252 shares during the period. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company's stock.

Byrna Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Byrna Technologies this week:

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: BYRN designs, develops and markets non-lethal personal security devices and accessories intended to provide an alternative to traditional firearms. The company's flagship offerings deploy impact projectiles and chemical irritants in a compact, pistol-style form factor. Its product portfolio includes the Byrna SD and Byrna HD launchers, which utilize proprietary kinetic and irritant cartridges, as well as the lightweight Byrna Air, a CO₂-powered variant optimized for close-quarters defense.

In addition to its core self-defense launchers, Byrna Technologies supplies a range of consumables and support products, including cartridges loaded with pepper-based irritants, inert training rounds, holsters, safe-carry cases and speed loaders.

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