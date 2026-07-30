Cabaletta Bio (CABA) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Cabaletta Bio to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share and revenue of $1.6670 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect Cabaletta Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA stock opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 3.26. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,858,257 shares of the company's stock worth $21,590,000 after buying an additional 1,495,768 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,829,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,190,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 740,032 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Superstring Capital Management LP now owns 2,253,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 709,025 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cabaletta Bio from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering chimeric autoantibody receptor T cell (CAAR-T) therapies for B cell–mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary platform engineers patient-derived T cells to selectively target and eliminate pathogenic B cells that produce disease-driving autoantibodies, with the aim of preserving overall immune function and reducing off-target toxicity.

The company's lead candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in pemphigus vulgaris, a rare blistering disorder caused by autoantibodies against desmoglein 3.

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