Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $943.16 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Cabot updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.150-6.450 EPS.

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Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded up $1.98 on Monday, reaching $90.00. 550,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,501. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company's 50 day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $79.43. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio is 35.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cabot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group increased their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cabot

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1,606.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cabot by 409.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 709.1% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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