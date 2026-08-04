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Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
Cabot logo with Materials background
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Key Points

  • Cabot shares plunged, opening at $81.18 versus a prior close of $89.58 and last trading near $80.03. The stock is below its 50-day moving average of $88.03 but above its 200-day average of $79.56.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed, with two Buy, four Hold and one Sell rating; the consensus is Hold with an average price target of $85.80. Price targets range from $70 at JPMorgan to $98 at Truist.
  • Cabot slightly exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $1.67 in EPS and $982 million in revenue, with revenue up 6.4% year over year. The company also maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.4725 per share, equivalent to a 2.4% annualized yield.
  • Interested in Cabot? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.58, but opened at $81.18. Cabot shares last traded at $80.0330, with a volume of 84,941 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cabot from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.16 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Cabot's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cabot's payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 411 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,606.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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