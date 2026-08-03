Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.150-6.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBT

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.00. The stock had a trading volume of 550,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,501. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.16 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 7.97%.Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.4725 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Cabot's dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Cabot by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cabot by 409.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 453 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Cabot by 1,606.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Cabot by 709.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

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