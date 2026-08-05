CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.65 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.26 by $1.65, Zacks reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 15.90%. CACI International's quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. CACI International updated its FY 2027 guidance to 32.960-33.860 EPS.

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CACI International Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of CACI traded down $6.06 on Wednesday, hitting $518.13. The company's stock had a trading volume of 222,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $491.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.34. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $434.70 and a fifty-two week high of $683.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defiance ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,576 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in CACI International by 377.3% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 821 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new stake in CACI International during the 4th quarter worth about $2,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CACI International from $555.00 to $519.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded CACI International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CACI International from $700.00 to $645.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $625.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $609.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CACI

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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