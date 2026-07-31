Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Sets New 1-Year High - What's Next?

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.63 and last traded at $61.9570, with a volume of 65441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

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Key Stories Impacting Cactus

Here are the key news stories impacting Cactus this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays increased their target price on Cactus from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Cactus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cactus from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cactus from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cactus

Cactus Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. Cactus had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business had revenue of $449.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Cactus's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Cactus's dividend payout ratio is 47.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan Semple sold 10,206 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $577,863.72. Following the sale, the director owned 29,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,667,119.28. This trade represents a 25.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 13,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $732,431.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,020.33. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,135. 12.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Cactus by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 742 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 39,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers. Its products are sold and rented primarily for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells for drilling, completion, and production phases of the wells.

Further Reading

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