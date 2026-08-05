Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $207.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.29 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 5.80%.

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Cadre Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:CDRE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 424,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,980. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. Cadre has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Cadre Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Cadre's payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Insider Transactions at Cadre

In other Cadre news, CEO Warren B. Kanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $1,371,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,617,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $263,795,379.77. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,091,500. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Cadre in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Cadre by 110.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,283 shares of the company's stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cadre by 34.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Cadre by 24,275.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,875 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CDRE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cadre in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cadre from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cadre in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cadre in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cadre from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $39.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDRE

About Cadre

Cadre NYSE: CDRE is a technology‐driven real estate investment platform that offers accredited and institutional investors direct access to institutional‐grade commercial properties. Established in 2014, Cadre leverages a data-centric approach to identify, underwrite and manage investments in multifamily, office, retail and industrial assets across major U.S. markets. The firm's platform is designed to streamline the investment process, from deal sourcing and due diligence to ongoing asset management and reporting.

Through its online marketplace, Cadre provides a curated selection of equity and preferred equity offerings, allowing investors to participate in individual properties or diversify across a managed portfolio.

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