Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $2.8423 billion for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.05). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Caesars Entertainment's revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Caesars Entertainment to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CZR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $32.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation is a leading integrated gaming and hospitality company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company owns and operates a global portfolio of resorts, casinos, and entertainment venues designed to deliver comprehensive hospitality experiences. Its business activities span hotel accommodations, gaming operations, food and beverage services, live events, and convention services, with a focus on delivering luxury and entertainment to both leisure and business travelers.

The company traces its lineage to the founding of Harrah's by William F.

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