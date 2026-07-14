Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.00.

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A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Monday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519,483 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $199,416,000 after buying an additional 300,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 108,578 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 29.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,552,297 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $122,864,000 after acquiring an additional 355,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 978,163 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $77,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 900,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $84,734,000 after acquiring an additional 70,063 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 5.6%

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $83.41 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $71.92 and a 12-month high of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.25. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.08.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names. It sells its products to various customers, including national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, independent supermarkets, foodservice distributors, and egg product consumers primarily in the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western, and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

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