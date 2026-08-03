Caledonia Mining (CMCL) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Caledonia Mining to announce earnings of $0.54 per share and revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $66.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

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Caledonia Mining Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.56. 12,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,362. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.67. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $15.85 and a one year high of $38.75.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Caledonia Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caledonia Mining news, Director Victor Gapare purchased 11,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.70 per share, with a total value of $219,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,455,122 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,910,781.40. The trade was a 0.48% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director July Ndlovu sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 229,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,938,039.91. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caledonia Mining

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the third quarter worth about $64,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 6,486.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,583 shares of the company's stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation PLC is a UK‐domiciled gold producer listed on the NYSE American under the ticker CMCL and on the London AIM market. The company's flagship asset is the Blanket gold mine, located near Gwanda in southwestern Zimbabwe. Blanket is a conventional underground and surface gold operation that includes a carbon‐in‐leach processing plant and tailings retreatment facilities, providing a structurally diverse resource base and established production infrastructure.

Caledonia acquired the Blanket mine in 2004, adding to its long operating history that traces back to the early 20th century.

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