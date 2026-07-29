California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6667.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCAL. Zacks Research raised shares of California BanCorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of California BanCorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on California BanCorp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday.

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California BanCorp Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BCAL opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The firm's fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $692.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.93.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:BCAL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.07 million. California BanCorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that California BanCorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

California BanCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from California BanCorp's previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. California BanCorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.74%.

California BanCorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting California BanCorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: California BanCorp reported second-quarter net income of $14.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, exceeding analysts’ $0.40 EPS estimate. Earnings also increased from $0.42 per share in the first quarter. California BanCorp second-quarter earnings release

California BanCorp reported second-quarter net income of $14.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, exceeding analysts’ $0.40 EPS estimate. Earnings also increased from $0.42 per share in the first quarter. Positive Sentiment: Loan growth was a key strength: total loans rose 3.8% sequentially to $3.11 billion, while net interest margin improved to 4.71% from 4.47% in the prior quarter. These trends support future revenue and earnings potential. California BanCorp Q2 net income and operating metrics

Loan growth was a key strength: total loans rose 3.8% sequentially to $3.11 billion, while net interest margin improved to 4.71% from 4.47% in the prior quarter. These trends support future revenue and earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Credit quality improved substantially. Nonperforming loans fell 70.9% to $8.9 million, and nonperforming assets declined to 0.44% of total assets from 0.97% in the previous quarter, reducing concerns about potential credit losses. California BanCorp Q2 2026 financial results

Credit quality improved substantially. Nonperforming loans fell 70.9% to $8.9 million, and nonperforming assets declined to 0.44% of total assets from 0.97% in the previous quarter, reducing concerns about potential credit losses. Positive Sentiment: The board raised the quarterly dividend 20%, from $0.10 to $0.12 per share, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 2.3%. The company also repurchased 102,594 shares for $2.0 million, providing additional shareholder support.

The board raised the quarterly dividend 20%, from $0.10 to $0.12 per share, equating to an annualized yield of approximately 2.3%. The company also repurchased 102,594 shares for $2.0 million, providing additional shareholder support. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $44.91 million was slightly below the $45.07 million consensus estimate, although the modest shortfall was outweighed by the EPS beat and stronger operating metrics. California BanCorp reaches new 52-week high

Insider Buying and Selling at California BanCorp

In other news, President Richard Hernandez sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $325,040.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 72,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,394,517.20. The trade was a 18.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of California BanCorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,566 shares of the company's stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in California BanCorp by 215.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in California BanCorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 29,003 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in California BanCorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 795,309 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,093,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company's stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp NASDAQ: BCAL is a bank holding company headquartered in California. Founded to address the diverse financial needs of businesses and individuals across the state, the company focuses on community-oriented banking solutions and operates under a locally based decision-making model.

Through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, California BanCorp offers a suite of deposit products including checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts. Its lending portfolio encompasses commercial and industrial loans, real estate and construction financing, as well as consumer lending products such as personal loans and home equity lines of credit.

In addition to core deposit and lending services, the company provides treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant payment solutions designed to streamline operations for small to mid-sized enterprises.

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