Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.1429.

Several brokerages recently commented on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum set a $60.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Calix from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday.

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Calix Stock Performance

CALX stock opened at $42.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 88.52 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $71.22. The company's 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.52.

Calix (NYSE:CALX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.50 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The business's revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Calix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Calix will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Calix declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Calix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 139.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calix by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Calix by 541.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 641 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Calix by 24,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Calix

Here are the key news stories impacting Calix this week:

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc is a provider of cloud and software platforms, systems, and services that enable broadband service providers to transform their networks and subscriber experiences. The company's flagship Calix Cloud platform delivers real-time analytics, automation and intelligence designed to simplify network operations, improve service agility and drive revenue growth. Calix also offers a comprehensive suite of premises and access systems, including broadband access nodes, fiber-to-the-home optics and residential gateways under the GigaSpire brand.

Through its software-defined network architecture, Calix helps service providers virtualize key network functions and introduce new services with minimal capital expenditure.

Further Reading

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