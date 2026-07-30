Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $396.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.670-1.710 EPS.

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Camden Property Trust Trading Down 2.5%

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.47. 1,806,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $112.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.41.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Camden Property Trust's payout ratio is 118.44%.

Key Stories Impacting Camden Property Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Camden Property Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Camden reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of $1.68 per share , slightly above the $1.67 analyst estimate, while revenue of approximately $396.1 million also exceeded expectations. FFO was $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. Camden Q2 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates

Camden reported second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) of , slightly above the $1.67 analyst estimate, while revenue of approximately also exceeded expectations. FFO was $1.70 per share in the year-ago period. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 Core FFO guidance was set at $6.68-$6.82 per share , above the roughly $6.65 consensus estimate. Third-quarter guidance of $1.67-$1.71 per share was centered near analyst expectations, indicating no major near-term earnings reset. Key Metrics Tell Us About Camden Q2 Earnings

Full-year 2026 Core FFO guidance was set at , above the roughly $6.65 consensus estimate. Third-quarter guidance of $1.67-$1.71 per share was centered near analyst expectations, indicating no major near-term earnings reset. Neutral Sentiment: Camden sold 11 California communities for approximately $1.625 billion on July 29. The transaction could strengthen liquidity and allow capital redeployment, but it also removes assets and revenue from the operating portfolio.

Camden sold 11 California communities for approximately on July 29. The transaction could strengthen liquidity and allow capital redeployment, but it also removes assets and revenue from the operating portfolio. Negative Sentiment: Underlying property performance was soft: same-property revenue excluding California declined 0.1% year over year, while same-property net operating income fell 1.4% . Property revenue was reported at about $392.9 million in the detailed operating update, below the prior year’s $396.5 million.

Underlying property performance was soft: same-property revenue excluding California declined year over year, while same-property net operating income fell . Property revenue was reported at about $392.9 million in the detailed operating update, below the prior year’s $396.5 million. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were substantially weaker, with net income attributable to common shareholders falling to $18.8 million from $80.7 million and diluted EPS dropping to $0.18 from $0.74. The company also reported four insider sales and no insider purchases during the past six months, which may add to investor caution. Camden Property Trust Posts Second-Quarter EPS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $815,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,764,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $524,476,000 after acquiring an additional 917,755 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $380,035,000 after acquiring an additional 957,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,902,811 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $209,461,000 after acquiring an additional 164,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $202,304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $118.75 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $102.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $116.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CPT

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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