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Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Camden Property Trust logo with Real Estate background
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Key Points

  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised Camden Property Trust’s price target to $111 from $102 while maintaining a “neutral” rating, implying roughly 0.12% upside from the stock’s $110.87 opening price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious overall: Camden has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $117.19, based on five Buy, twelve Hold and two Sell ratings.
  • Camden reported quarterly revenue of $396.07 million, up 7.4% year over year and above expectations, but its $0.18 EPS missed consensus by $1.49. Institutional investors own approximately 97.22% of the company’s shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $102.00 to $111.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $110.87 on Monday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.53 and a one year high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $396.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $392.88 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 20.80%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.680-6.820 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,563,663 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $815,470,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,764,495 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $524,476,000 after purchasing an additional 917,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,452,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $380,035,000 after acquiring an additional 957,896 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828,602 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $311,373,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,113,896 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $232,698,000 after purchasing an additional 825,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, development and management of multifamily residential communities across the United States. The company's core business activities include acquiring land for new construction, overseeing the design and development of garden-style and mid-rise apartment communities, and providing ongoing property management services. Camden's asset management team focuses on maintaining high occupancy levels, resident satisfaction and operational efficiency through consistent leasing, maintenance and community engagement programs.

Camden's portfolio encompasses a geographically diversified mix of properties located primarily in high-growth Sun Belt and major metropolitan markets.

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Analyst Recommendations for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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