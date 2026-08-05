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CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP) CEO Josh Mandel-Brehm Purchases 6,551 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
CAMP4 Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • CEO Josh Mandel-Brehm bought 6,551 shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics at $1.65 each, investing $10,809.15 and increasing his ownership by 2.35% to 284,968 shares.
  • CAMP shares traded at $4.01, within a 12-month range of $1.32 to $7.75. The company reported a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share, worse than the $0.21 consensus estimate, on $1.29 million in revenue.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but leans positive: the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $8.36, despite some recent downgrades to “Sell” and “Strong Sell.”
  • Interested in CAMP4 Therapeutics? Here are five stocks we like better.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) CEO Josh Mandel-Brehm acquired 6,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $10,809.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 284,968 shares of the company's stock, valued at $470,197.20. This trade represents a 2.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CAMP4 Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 86,050 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,472. CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.22. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

CAMP4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAMP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). CAMP4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 194.74% and a negative net margin of 2,193.72%.The business had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CAMP4 Therapeutics Corporation will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CAMP4 Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in CAMP4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CAMP4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $11,765,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital set a $6.50 price target on CAMP4 Therapeutics and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Research lowered CAMP4 Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CAMP4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CAMP4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $8.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAMP

CAMP4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products. It provides CalAmp Telematics Cloud platform, such as cloud-based application enablement and telematics service platforms that facilitate integration of its own applications, as well as those of third parties, through open application programming interfaces; and software as a service application, as well as provides tracking and monitoring services within fleet management, supply chain integrity, and international vehicle location.

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