Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Camping World Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE CWH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,051,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,205. The firm's 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Camping World has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $651.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.04.

More Camping World News

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Positive Sentiment: Camping World reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, slightly ahead of the $0.56 consensus estimate. Revenue was reported at approximately $2.01 billion, also above the $1.99 billion estimate. Camping World Second Quarter 2026 Results

Camping World reported second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share, slightly ahead of the $0.56 consensus estimate. Revenue was reported at approximately $2.01 billion, also above the $1.99 billion estimate. Positive Sentiment: Cash generation improved materially: operating cash flow reportedly rose to $398.8 million, while capital expenditures declined to $29.6 million. Cash increased to $224.1 million and total liabilities declined, providing some support amid the company’s high leverage. Camping World Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Cash generation improved materially: operating cash flow reportedly rose to $398.8 million, while capital expenditures declined to $29.6 million. Cash increased to $224.1 million and total liabilities declined, providing some support amid the company’s high leverage. Neutral Sentiment: Management said it remains focused on gaining RV market share, expanding the Good Sam membership business and reducing selling, general and administrative expenses. These initiatives could help profitability if demand improves.

Management said it remains focused on gaining RV market share, expanding the Good Sam membership business and reducing selling, general and administrative expenses. These initiatives could help profitability if demand improves. Negative Sentiment: Camping World reset its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $230 million-$270 million and cited a revised industry forecast of roughly 290,000-310,000 RV units. The lower industry outlook signals softer demand and reduced near-term earnings potential. Camping World Resets 2026 EBITDA Outlook

Camping World reset its 2026 adjusted EBITDA forecast to $230 million-$270 million and cited a revised industry forecast of roughly 290,000-310,000 RV units. The lower industry outlook signals softer demand and reduced near-term earnings potential. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year revenue declined about 2.1%, while third-party figures cited a sharper decline in gross profit and operating profit. Some reports also showed revenue and EPS below alternative estimates, creating uncertainty around the quarter’s underlying strength. Camping World Misses Q2 Sales Expectations

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Camping World by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,095 shares of the company's stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 2.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,079 shares of the company's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,339 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Camping World from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research raised Camping World from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

Further Reading

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