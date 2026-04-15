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Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Down 5.8% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Camping World logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Multiple plaintiff law firms are soliciting investors and a filed securities class action alleges management concealed inventory problems, a catalyst that reportedly drove an earlier ~24% plunge and is increasing near‑term legal and settlement pressure.
  • Shares fell 5.8% to about $6.79 on Wednesday with below‑average volume; the company reports negative earnings, high leverage (debt‑to‑equity ~4.14) and a market cap near $700M, while analysts are mixed but show a consensus target of roughly $15.70.
  • Five stocks we like better than Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) was down 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.7850. Approximately 2,295,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 3,027,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Camping World News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Camping World this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Camping World in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Camping World from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $15.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Stock Down 5.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.14.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.41%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Camping World will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,275.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,568 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Camping World by 923.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,539 shares of the company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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