Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Up 7.7% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) were up 7.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.6640. 301,096 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,909,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CWH shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camping World from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Camping World from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camping World from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Camping World from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $8.25 price objective on Camping World in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $12.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Camping World

Camping World Trading Up 5.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $8.31. The firm has a market cap of $673.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,779,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,042 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,970,543 shares of the company's stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 914,421 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Camping World by 128.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,345,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 755,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Camping World by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,522,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,815,000 after buying an additional 741,263 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 18.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,221,271 shares of the company's stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 490,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company's stock.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc NYSE: CWH is a leading specialty retailer of recreational vehicles (“RVs”), RV parts and services, and outdoor lifestyle products. The company operates an extensive network of full-service RV dealerships, providing new and pre-owned RV sales alongside comprehensive maintenance, repair and warranty services. In addition to its dealership operations, Camping World offers a broad assortment of RV parts, accessories and gear through both its physical retail locations and e-commerce platform.

Beyond RV sales and service, Camping World's offerings encompass outdoor cookware, apparel, camping and towing accessories under various proprietary and third-party brands.

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