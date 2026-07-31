Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Price Target to GBX 195

Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 185 to GBX 195 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 185 target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

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Ecora Resources Stock Up 1.6%

LON ECOR traded up GBX 2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 139. The stock had a trading volume of 271,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,015. The company has a market capitalization of £346.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.47. The company's 50-day moving average price is GBX 135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ecora Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 64.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 155.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 5,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 140 per share, for a total transaction of £7,770. Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 5,560 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 149 per share, with a total value of £8,284.40. 8.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecora Resources Company Profile

Ecora Royalties is a leading critical minerals focused royalty and streaming company. Copper is at the core of our portfolio which also includes other commodities linked to the trend of electrification, energy transition, infrastructure renewal and urbanisation, digital infrastructure, robotics and energy security. Our cash generative portfolio includes producing royalties and streams and has a strong organic growth profile driven by royalties and streams already acquired and expected to generate substantial additional cash flow within the next five years.

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