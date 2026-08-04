Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.49% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SRAD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.25.

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Sportradar Group Price Performance

SRAD stock opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.03. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.19 million during the quarter. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 7.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,384 shares of the company's stock worth $13,197,000 after buying an additional 388,769 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000.

Sportradar Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sportradar Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Sportradar Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 19% year over year to €378 million, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 19% to €76 million and the margin expanded to 20.2%. Operating cash flow increased 20% to €117 million and free cash flow rose 14% to €59 million. Positive Sentiment: Sportradar raised or reaffirmed a solid 2026 outlook, targeting 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth, reported revenue of approximately €1.518 billion–€1.533 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of €360 million–€368 million. The company also expects free-cash-flow conversion to exceed 2025 levels.

Sportradar raised or reaffirmed a solid 2026 outlook, targeting 19%–21% constant-currency revenue growth, reported revenue of approximately €1.518 billion–€1.533 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA of €360 million–€368 million. The company also expects free-cash-flow conversion to exceed 2025 levels. Positive Sentiment: New multiyear partnerships with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s addressable market, while the Wimbledon data and audiovisual-rights extension supports its premium sports-content portfolio.

New multiyear partnerships with prediction-market platforms Kalshi and Polymarket expand Sportradar’s addressable market, while the Wimbledon data and audiovisual-rights extension supports its premium sports-content portfolio. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and had no debt outstanding, although cash declined because of buybacks and sports-rights investments.

The company repurchased $140 million of stock during the quarter and had no debt outstanding, although cash declined because of buybacks and sports-rights investments. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options activity accompanied the results: traders purchased 6,951 call contracts, about 77% above average volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not establish a lasting change in investor sentiment.

Unusually high options activity accompanied the results: traders purchased 6,951 call contracts, about 77% above average volume. This may indicate speculative bullish interest but does not establish a lasting change in investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and declining from a profit a year earlier. Revenue also modestly missed expectations, with one market report citing $431.19 million versus a $435.95 million forecast. Sportradar shares tumble after Q2 revenue miss

Reported EPS was a $0.01 loss, missing the roughly $0.06–$0.07 consensus estimate and declining from a profit a year earlier. Revenue also modestly missed expectations, with one market report citing $431.19 million versus a $435.95 million forecast. Negative Sentiment: Sportradar posted a €4 million quarterly loss, compared with €49 million of profit in the prior-year period. A €9 million unrealized foreign-currency loss—versus a €54 million gain previously—more than offset the company’s operating improvement.

Sportradar posted a €4 million quarterly loss, compared with €49 million of profit in the prior-year period. A €9 million unrealized foreign-currency loss—versus a €54 million gain previously—more than offset the company’s operating improvement. Negative Sentiment: Moderating U.S. market growth, unfavorable currency movements, higher sports-rights costs and severance expenses are weighing on near-term earnings quality. The results miss is particularly negative for a stock trading at a high earnings multiple, making the shares sensitive to weaker profitability and guidance concerns.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

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