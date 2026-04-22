Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion (LON:CER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Cerillion from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,015 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,071.25.

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Cerillion Stock Down 5.6%

LON:CER traded down GBX 80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,350. The company's stock had a trading volume of 698,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,151. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,373.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 990 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,950.

Cerillion Company Profile

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities. Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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