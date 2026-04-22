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Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Cerillion (LON:CER)

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Cerillion logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its Buy rating on Cerillion with a GBX 2,250 price target, implying about a 66.7% upside from the current share price.
  • Berenberg trimmed its target to GBX 2,015 but kept a Buy rating; overall there are four analysts rated as Buy and the average target price is GBX 2,071.25.
  • Cerillion shares fell ~5.6% to GBX 1,350 on heavy volume, giving a market cap of £398.79m and placing the stock below its 52‑week high of GBX 1,950 and above its 52‑week low of GBX 990.
  • Interested in Cerillion? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cerillion (LON:CER - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 2,250 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's target price points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock's current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Cerillion from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,015 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,071.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cerillion

Cerillion Stock Down 5.6%

LON:CER traded down GBX 80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,350. The company's stock had a trading volume of 698,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,151. The stock has a market capitalization of £398.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,373.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,405.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. Cerillion has a 52-week low of GBX 990 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,950.

Cerillion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities. Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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