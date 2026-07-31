Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the cryptocurrency exchange's stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 83.40% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $224.00 to $209.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $229.87.

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View Our Latest Stock Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Stock Up 2.2%

COIN stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 3.35. Coinbase Global has a 12 month low of $139.18 and a 12 month high of $402.16. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($1.55). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,960 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $346,684.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 84,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,991,110.64. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.54, for a total value of $1,815,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,446,200. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,627 shares of company stock worth $5,327,841. 16.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company's stock.

Key Coinbase Global News

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coinbase captured a record 10.3% of global crypto trading volume in the second quarter, up from 9.1% in the first quarter, despite weaker industrywide activity. Management also highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, prediction markets, subscription services and Base, its layer-2 network. Coinbase Q2 profit misses estimates despite record crypto market share

Coinbase captured a record 10.3% of global crypto trading volume in the second quarter, up from 9.1% in the first quarter, despite weaker industrywide activity. Management also highlighted growth in derivatives, stablecoins, prediction markets, subscription services and Base, its layer-2 network. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, Needham and William Blair retained Buy ratings. They cited Coinbase’s expanding revenue streams, layer-2 leadership and potential upside from a crypto-market recovery, although price targets were reduced to $265 by H.C. Wainwright and $177 by Needham. Coinbase Buy Rating Reaffirmed

Analysts at H.C. Wainwright, Needham and William Blair retained Buy ratings. They cited Coinbase’s expanding revenue streams, layer-2 leadership and potential upside from a crypto-market recovery, although price targets were reduced to $265 by H.C. Wainwright and $177 by Needham. Positive Sentiment: A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a potentially significant legal liability. Coinbase beats much of customer lawsuit over US token sales

A federal judge dismissed much of a customer lawsuit alleging Coinbase illegally sold unregistered securities, reducing a potentially significant legal liability. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong remains optimistic that the CLARITY Act will advance, but said Coinbase can continue operating normally even if the legislation is delayed. Passage could provide clearer rules and help attract customers, while failure would prolong regulatory uncertainty. Brian Armstrong on the Crypto Act

CEO Brian Armstrong remains optimistic that the CLARITY Act will advance, but said Coinbase can continue operating normally even if the legislation is delayed. Passage could provide clearer rules and help attract customers, while failure would prolong regulatory uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Coinbase reported a third consecutive quarterly loss: GAAP revenue fell 18.5% year over year to $1.22 billion, below the roughly $1.29 billion consensus, while the net loss was $359.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Transaction revenue declined 21% to $599 million as crypto spot volumes and volatility weakened. Crypto exchange Coinbase reports third straight quarterly loss

Coinbase reported a third consecutive quarterly loss: GAAP revenue fell 18.5% year over year to $1.22 billion, below the roughly $1.29 billion consensus, while the net loss was $359.5 million, or $1.36 per share. Transaction revenue declined 21% to $599 million as crypto spot volumes and volatility weakened. Negative Sentiment: H.C. Wainwright cut its 2026 EPS forecast to a $0.15 loss from a $1.30 profit, while other analysts also lowered estimates and targets. The revisions signal that trading weakness may persist longer than previously expected.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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