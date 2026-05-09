Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to "Strong-Buy"

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATRA. New Street Research set a $6.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.50.

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Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

ATRA opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.97 million, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $19.15.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.70 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. Research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atara Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 399.6% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,224 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 61,766 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 183.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,691 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,438 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company's stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Atara Biotherapeutics this week:

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel T-cell immunotherapies to transform the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease. Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Atara leverages its proprietary off-the-shelf allogeneic Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)-directed T-cell platform to generate engineered cell therapies designed to target EBV-driven malignancies and immune-mediated disorders.

The company's lead product candidate, tabelecleucel, is an off-the-shelf, EBV-specific T-cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of EBV-positive post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease (PTLD) and other EBV-associated cancers.

Further Reading

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