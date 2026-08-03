Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives Average Rating of "Reduce" from Brokerages

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Reduce" from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.4820.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $11.41 price objective on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Get Canada Goose alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canada Goose

Key Stories Impacting Canada Goose

Here are the key news stories impacting Canada Goose this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen upgraded its outlook: The firm raised its price target from $13 to $18 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga article

The firm raised its price target from $13 to $18 and assigned a “buy” rating, implying substantial potential upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Revenue exceeded expectations: Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 10.3% year over year to C$83.71 million, surpassing analysts’ estimates of C$76.34 million. The company also highlighted expanded gross margins and progress toward becoming a more year-round luxury brand. Canada Goose fiscal 2027 results

Fiscal first-quarter revenue rose 10.3% year over year to C$83.71 million, surpassing analysts’ estimates of C$76.34 million. The company also highlighted expanded gross margins and progress toward becoming a more year-round luxury brand. Neutral Sentiment: Value-stock interest provides support: Zacks included GOOS among four value stocks to consider while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady and geopolitical risks weigh on broader market sentiment. Zacks value stocks article

Zacks included GOOS among four value stocks to consider while the Federal Reserve holds interest rates steady and geopolitical risks weigh on broader market sentiment. Negative Sentiment: The company remained unprofitable: Canada Goose reported a fiscal Q1 loss of $0.64 per share, compared with $0.91 of earnings in the same period last year. Although the result was better than some consensus estimates, the loss may be weighing on investor confidence, particularly given the stock’s elevated earnings multiple. Zacks Canada Goose earnings article

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 15,788,723.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,070 shares of the company's stock valued at $474,359,000 after purchasing an additional 36,629,838 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Canada Goose by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,540,714 shares of the company's stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 877,987 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Canada Goose by 1,557.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,265,898 shares of the company's stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,523 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 678,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 379,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Canada Goose by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 581,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,535,000 after buying an additional 101,665 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $8.96 on Monday. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $870.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $83.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $76.34 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canada Goose, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canada Goose wasn't on the list.

While Canada Goose currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here