Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Rating Lowered to "Strong Sell" at Williams Trading

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Williams Trading from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Canada Goose from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Canada Goose from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their target price on Canada Goose from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Canada Goose from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore set a $10.00 price target on Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.53.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canada Goose

Canada Goose Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Canada Goose stock opened at $8.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business's 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $11.04. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $15.40. The stock has a market cap of $863.38 million, a P/E ratio of 68.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $325.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter worth about $83,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Canada Goose by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 8,035 shares of the company's stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GOOS, is a Canadian design and manufacturing company specializing in premium outerwear. The firm is best known for its down-filled jackets and parkas, engineered to deliver high performance in extreme cold weather. Over time, Canada Goose has expanded its product range to include knitwear, fleece, footwear, and accessories, all designed with an emphasis on technical innovation, quality craftsmanship, and functional style.

Founded in 1957 as Metro Sportswear Ltd.

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