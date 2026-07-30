Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Has Lowered Expectations for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$314.00 to C$311.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the company's current price.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$310.00 to C$305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$343.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$289.00 to C$299.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$344.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$331.09.

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Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC traded down C$5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 280,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,656. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$242.87 and a twelve month high of C$305.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$285.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$267.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intact Financial this week:

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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