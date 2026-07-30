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Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Has Lowered Expectations for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Intact Financial logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered Intact Financial’s price target to C$311 from C$314, still implying approximately 11.5% upside from the cited share price.
  • Analyst sentiment remains favorable: eight analysts rate the stock Buy and two Hold, producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average target of C$331.09. Other firms made mixed but generally modest target adjustments.
  • Intact Financial reported quarterly revenue of C$5.94 billion and EPS of C$4.33, but profit declined to about C$720 million from C$867 million a year earlier; shares recently traded near C$278.94.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Intact Financial.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$314.00 to C$311.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.49% from the company's current price.

IFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$305.00 to C$300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$310.00 to C$305.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$343.00 to C$351.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$289.00 to C$299.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$352.00 to C$344.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$331.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intact Financial

Intact Financial Stock Performance

IFC traded down C$5.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$278.94. The stock had a trading volume of 280,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,656. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of C$242.87 and a twelve month high of C$305.52. The company's 50-day moving average price is C$285.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$267.53.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion during the quarter. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 12.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intact Financial will post 16.1721014 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intact Financial this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on Intact Financial. Barclays maintained its Buy rating, while TD Securities kept a Buy rating and Barclays retained an Overweight rating. Their revised price targets of C$345 and C$344, respectively, still implied roughly 21% upside from the recently cited C$284.80 share price. Barclays Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intact Financial Corporation
  • Positive Sentiment: Jefferies and National Bank Financial also reportedly forecast meaningful appreciation for IFC, reinforcing the view that the insurer’s long-term earnings and valuation outlook remains favorable. Jefferies outlook for Intact Financial National Bank Financial outlook for Intact Financial
  • Neutral Sentiment: Intact reported Q2 2026 revenue of C$5.94 billion, earnings per share of C$4.33, a 16.93% return on equity and a 12.76% net margin. The earnings call provided investors with additional management commentary on the quarter and outlook. Intact Financial Q2 2026 results Intact Financial Q2 2026 earnings call transcript
  • Negative Sentiment: Q2 profit fell to approximately C$720 million from C$867 million a year earlier. The year-over-year earnings decline likely pressured the stock, even though revenue and profitability metrics remained substantial. Intact Financial reports lower Q2 profit
  • Negative Sentiment: TD and Barclays both reduced their price targets modestly—from C$347 to C$345 and from C$352 to C$344. Although their ratings remain positive, the cuts signal somewhat less near-term upside than previously expected. Analyst ratings for Intact Financial

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company's direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space. Intact directly manages its investments through subsidiary Intact Investment Management. The vast majority of these invested assets are fixed-income securities.

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Analyst Recommendations for Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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