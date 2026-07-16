Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Lowers Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$85.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's price target points to a potential upside of 116.62% from the stock's previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$63.20.

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Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of TSE:OR traded down C$1.19 on Thursday, hitting C$39.24. 149,402 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,367. The firm's 50-day moving average is C$47.64 and its 200 day moving average is C$52.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$36.91 and a 1-year high of C$65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$142.97 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 82.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Duncan Cornell Card sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.99, for a total value of C$254,950.00. Also, Director Everard Trenton Richards sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.85, for a total value of C$807,750.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

OR Royalties is a precious metals royalty and streaming company focused on Tier-1 mining jurisdictions defined as Canada, the United States, and Australia. OR Royalties commenced activities in June 2014 with a single producing asset, and today holds a portfolio of over 195 royalties, streams and similar interests. OR Royalties' portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, the 3-5% net smelter return royalty on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's Canadian Malartic Complex, one of the world's largest gold mines.

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