Canadian National Railway (CNI) to Announce Earnings on Friday

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $3.2467 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI - Get Free Report) TSE: CNR last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 27.22%.Canadian National Railway's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian National Railway to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Canadian National Railway Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE:CNI opened at $128.15 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $90.74 and a 1 year high of $128.24. The stock has a market cap of $77.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Canadian National Railway's dividend payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $113.88 to $117.36 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore raised Canadian National Railway from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $132.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 354 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 52.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 10.9% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,377 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company NYSE: CNI is a Class I freight railway that operates an integrated rail network across Canada and the United States. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, CN provides long-haul freight transportation and related logistics services that connect major ports, industrial centers and inland markets throughout North America. Its transcontinental system enables cross-border movement of goods and supports supply chains that span coast-to-coast in Canada and into the central and eastern United States.

CN's core business is the railborne transportation of a broad mix of commodities, including intermodal container traffic, forest and paper products, grain and other agricultural products, metallurgical and industrial products, petroleum and chemical products, coal and automotive shipments.

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